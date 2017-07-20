Dave McMenamin breaks down the deal Derrick Rose could get with the Cavaliers and how this could benefit both Rose and Cleveland. (1:58)

Free-agent point guard Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the defending Eastern Conference champions on a one-year contract, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The former No. 1 draft pick has met with several teams over the past three weeks, including the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers, but he has gained momentum on a deal with the Cavs in the past several days, sources said.

Playing on a contender is a factor for Rose. If he agrees to a deal in Cleveland, it would also allow him to be close to family in Chicago.

The Cavs are believed to be offering Rose a minimum contract for $2.1 million for the upcoming season to play with Kyrie Irving in the team's backcourt. Adding Rose in this manner would add $6.4 million to the team's luxury tax bill for next season, which would be a projected $78.2 million.

In 2011, Rose became the youngest player in NBA history to win the MVP award as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

He averaged 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 47.1 percent shooting -- his best percentage since the 2009-10 season -- in 64 games for the New York Knicks last season.

Rose also average a career-high 10.1 points per game in the paint last season, which tied for second among NBA guards behind Toronto's DeMar DeRozan (10.3).

ESPN's Bobby Marks contributed to this report.