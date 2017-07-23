No matter the reconstruction of the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster, no matter the potential for heightened inner turmoil, no matter the win-loss record, and with or without Kyrie Irving, LeBron James will not waive his no-trade clause for any teams at any point during the 2017-18 season, league sources tell ESPN.

James, along with Dirk Nowitzki and Carmelo Anthony, are the only players equipped with no-trade clauses. The Cavaliers' superstar holds a $35.6 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, which means he could elect to test unrestricted free agency next summer.

LeBron James has told the Cavaliers he is focused on his offseason workout regimen and is planning to report to training camp with the intention of leading his teammates to a fourth consecutive Finals no matter who those teammates are, sources told ESPN.

In regards to that scenario, a decision has not been made.

The four-time MVP winner, according to sources, is focused solely on competing for a championship as a member of the Cavs and will fulfill his contractual obligations despite what unexpected circumstances may arise.

Irving requesting a trade puts the franchise is a distressing position considering it has gone to three straight NBA Finals and has captured one title in that span. It's a team very much in win-now mode, but now is faced with the realistic arduous task of seeking to obtain close to equal value in an Irving deal.

Should the Cavs find the most profitable suitor, then the process of developing and sustaining continuity begins, and it automatically puts the likes of Golden State and San Antonio laps ahead in that area from the onset of the season. Furthermore, Boston, Toronto and Washington continue to knock on the door of Eastern Conference supremacy. ESPN reported that James is disappointed with the Irving development, and it was reported by USA Today that he was frustrated by owner Dan Gilbert sabotaging the front-office and by the lack of offseason moves. However, sources are adamant that James is fully committed to leading the team with the personnel the organization imports to training camp in September.

His primary focus is next season, an entire season with the Cavs in pursuit of another championship.