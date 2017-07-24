Rachel Nichols addresses the chaos in Cleveland, saying Kyrie's request for a trade comes both unexpectedly and with great risk involved. (2:59)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson said that Kyrie Irving's search for a more stable situation by requesting a trade is understandable considering the state of the franchise.

"I think Kyrie is a hyper-intelligent kid," Jefferson said on the latest episode of his "Road Trippin'" podcast, released Monday. "Really, really smart. Doesn't get enough credit for how smart he is, and I think seeing that the franchise is in flux, I think seeing [David Griffin] leave and the amount of coaches ... I think Kyrie has had a much tougher time in this stretch of the organization than anyone ever wants to ever really fully [recognize].

"He's the No. 1 pick right after LeBron [left for Miami in 2010], then he has three different coaches, then LeBron comes back, now there's trade rumors, now it's 'LeBron's leaving.' It's like at some point in time, anybody would want some sort of stability."

Editor's Picks Lowe: Which massive Kyrie Irving trade will actually happen? Cleveland wants a king's ransom in a Kyrie Irving deal. Zach Lowe looks at the Cavs' potential trade partners.

Sources: LeBron won't waive no-trade clause LeBron James has no intention to waive his no-trade clause, is focused solely on competing for a title as a member of the Cavs and will fulfill his contractual obligations despite what unexpected circumstances may arise, sources tell ESPN.

Inside the weeks of dysfunction surrounding Kyrie's trade demand Kyrie Irving expressed a willingness to return to the NBA Finals with LeBron James just two months ago. Paul George was nearly a Cavalier. Now, Irving's trade demand has thrown Cleveland for yet another loop this offseason. 2 Related

Irving is actually playing for his fourth head coach in Tyronn Lue since entering the league six years ago, having already been reared by Byron Scott, Mike Brown and David Blatt. In that relatively short amount of time, the Cavs have also cycled through three general managers, going from Chris Grant to Griffin to the 34-year-old Koby Altman, who was officially named the team's new GM on Monday after serving in an interim capacity following Griffin's departure in late June.

Jefferson, whose podcast is hosted on James' "Uninterrupted" multimedia platform, took exception to the notion that Irving's trade request is being fueled by any sort of feud with James.

"I don't think that there's a power struggle, like with LeBron and Kyrie and [Kevin Love]," Jefferson said.

Jefferson, who announced on his podcast last month that he would be returning to the Cavs for a 17th season, pointed out that James and Irving have opened up about their mutual admiration on past episodes of the podcast.

"I think Kyrie knows how important he is to our team," Jefferson said. "LeBron knows how important he is. He has been on this podcast. They have been on this podcast together multiple times together where 'Bron was like, 'Dude, this is my guy, I need him. He is so important to me, my kids love him.' And again, just like any family there are ups and downs, there are moments that you hate them, moments that you love them, and then you just kind of keep it moving."

Jefferson recorded the podcast as the news of Irving's request broke last Friday. After sharing his initial thoughts, he opted to keep the conversation moving away from the latest round of Cavs drama. Jefferson said he wanted to enjoy the Corona he was drinking and get back to his discussion with podcast guest Lindsey Vonn, who is preparing for what could be her final Winter Olympics in February 2018.