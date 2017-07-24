Chris Haynes says with the news of Kyrie Irving wanting out of Cleveland, it makes sense for the team to sign Derrick Rose and even with his diminished performance in the last few seasons, the price tag makes it worth it for the Cavs. (2:32)

Free agent point guard Derrick Rose has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

It is a veteran minimum salary of $2.1 million, sources say.

The defending Eastern Conference champions met with Rose and his agent, B.J. Armstrong, in today. The 2011 MVP is expected to sign his contract as early as Tuesday.

Cleveland not only allows him to contend for a championship, but it furthermore provides Rose the opportunity to play near his hometown of Chicago.

Additionally, in the wake of the news that Kyrie Irving wants out of Cleveland, a starting point guard spot could be up for grabs. Rose partnering up with LeBron James, should Irving secure his request, should keep the Cavaliers afloat as a conference championship contender.

Rose has communicated with James through the process that led him to the Cavaliers, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Monday night, James took to Twitter to welcome his new teammate.

🌹 🌹 🌹🌹🌹 Let's Rock G!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2017

Rose, 28, met with the Los Angeles Lakers for nearly three hours on Thursday, sources said.

The Lakers tried to entice Rose to sign with them, suggesting they can offer more playing time and money in a better environment after his tumultuous 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks.

Los Angeles believed Rose, who had been working out at the Lakers' practice facility lately, could help the development of their 2017 No. 2 overall rookie point guard Lonzo Ball.

He averaged 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 47.1 percent shooting -- his best percentage since the 2009-10 season -- in 64 games for the Knicks last season.

Rose also met with Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.