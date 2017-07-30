After landing a punch in a European exhibition game for Italy, LA ClippersLA Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a right thumb injury that isn't expected to require surgery, league sources told ESPN.

Gallinari will miss the Eurobasket tournament for Italy, but is expected to be fully recovered for the start of Clippers training camp in September, sources said. Clippers doctors are planning to exam the injury soon, but the initial diagnosis calls for a month of rest and rehabilitation on the thumb, sources said.

Gallinari, 28, slugged the Netherlands' Jito Kok in a scuffle, causing the injury that sent him to a local hospital.

Gallinari signed a four-year, $65 million deal with the Clippers in July, moving from the Denver Nuggets in a sign-and-trade agreement.