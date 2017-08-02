Carmelo Anthony says he is doing his best to find peace and happiness after a crazy year. (0:27)

BALTIMORE -- Carmelo Anthony said Wednesday that he is at "peace" with his current situation but isn't sure whether he will remain with the New York Knicks.

Speaking to reporters at The Basketball Tournament's Day of Giving in Baltimore, Anthony said he has not met with the Knicks about his situation.

Anthony has been connected to the Houston Rockets as a possible trade target this offseason. League sources have told ESPN that Houston is Anthony's preferred destination if he waives his no-trade clause and is dealt. However, he declined to comment Wednesday when asked about the Rockets.

"You know I can't comment on that," he said with a smile.

He called the past 12 months an "emotional roller coaster."

Asked about Phil Jackson's firing, Anthony called it a "business" decision and that owner James Dolan has to run his organization.

Anthony received the Medal of Honor from Mayor Catherine Pugh for his service to the city of Baltimore. He called the honor more important than any of his three Olympic gold medals.