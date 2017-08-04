Stephen A. Smith reacts to Charles Oakley accepting a plea deal that will dismiss his misdemeanor charges from the MSG altercation, while Max Kellerman is rooting for Oakley over Knicks owner James Dolan. (1:05)

Former New York Knicks great Charles Oakley on Friday accepted a deal to have charges stemming from a February incident at Madison Square Garden dismissed, but he left open the possibility of pursuing civil action against team owner James Dolan.

Oakley was arrested after a run-in with MSG security on Feb. 8 and charged with two misdemeanors of assault, one misdemeanor of aggravated harassment and one misdemeanor of trespassing. He was also cited for two additional counts of harassment that are considered noncriminal violations.

On Friday, Oakley was offered a deal -- an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal -- that will lead to charges being dropped if he stays out of trouble for six months and complies with a condition that prohibits Oakley from trespassing at Madison Square Garden for one year.

Oakley declined comment when asked about the trespassing condition, but he said in court that he had "no plans to go" to Madison Square Garden when the condition was announced by the judge.

Oakley's attorney, Alex Spiro, said that Oakley "will be pursuing all civil remedies against Mr. Dolan based on this incident."

In early June, Oakley rejected a deal that was nearly identical to Friday's agreement that would have led to a dismissal of charges, as he appeared to want to fight the charges in court.

Before accepting the deal Friday, Oakley asked Spiro and the judge several times whether the agreement included the conclusion that he was not guilty of the misdemeanor charges. He was told that the agreement could make no such judgment but would dismiss the charges if he complied with the conditions.

Asked why he decided to accept Friday's deal after rejecting the one in June, Oakley said he wanted to focus on his charity efforts and not waste taxpayers' money.

"Like I said from day one, I wasn't wrong," Oakley said.

It is unclear whether Oakley has concrete plans to pursue a civil suit against Dolan.

Cameras on the night of the incident showed Oakley hitting Madison Square Garden security as they attempted to remove him from his seats. Oakley was physically removed from his seats by the arena's security staff.

Shortly after the incident, Dolan suggested that Oakley had a problem with alcohol and anger management issues. Dolan was criticized by many current and former players for making those claims. Oakley has denied that he has a drinking problem and denied any wrongdoing at Madison Square Garden. He has said that he felt targeted by security.

The Garden released witness statements from a dozen employees who encountered Oakley that night and alleged that he was physically and verbally abusive.

Dolan initially banned Oakley from Madison Square Garden after the incident but lifted the ban days later.

Oakley, who played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998 and helped them reach the NBA Finals, had a poor relationship with the team and Dolan before February thanks in part to his criticisms of the team and owner.