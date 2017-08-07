OnScene: Zaza Pachulia receives Order of Honor from Georgian president

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia became the first player from the Republic of Georgia to win an NBA title when the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.
Two months later, Pachulia - with the Larry O'Brien Trophy in tow - is celebrating with his country. On Monday, Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili presented Pachulia with the Order of Honor, which is given for outstanding personal contribution to the building of the independent government.
Pachulia has been providing first-hand accounts of his trip for ESPN since he landed in Tbilisi on Sunday, and will continue throughout the week.
Accepting the Order of Honor from the President
My speech after accepting the Order of Honor
At the Presidential Palace with my mother to accept the Order of Honor from the President
Met up with my friend I grew up with in my old neighborhood
At the Presidential Palace with the Georgian Basketball Team
Taking photos with fans at the Street Ball Court Ground Breaking Ceremony