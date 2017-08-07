OnScene: Zaza Pachulia receives Order of Honor from Georgian president

During his trip to his home country of Georgia, Warriors center and NBA champion Zaza Pachulia brings the championship trophy to the top of the Presidential Palace in Tbilisi. (0:48)

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia became the first player from the Republic of Georgia to win an NBA title when the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

Two months later, Pachulia - with the Larry O'Brien Trophy in tow - is celebrating with his country. On Monday, Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili presented Pachulia with the Order of Honor, which is given for outstanding personal contribution to the building of the independent government.

Pachulia has been providing first-hand accounts of his trip for ESPN since he landed in Tbilisi on Sunday, and will continue throughout the week.

