The New York Knicks are expected to come to an agreement with former No. 2 draft pick Michael Beasley on Tuesday, league sources told ESPN.

Beasley, originally drafted by the Miami Heat in 2008, averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16 minutes per game last season for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Knicks will be Beasley's sixth team in 10 seasons. Barring a trade, New York does not have any available cap space, so its deal with Beasley will be a one-year pact for the veteran's minimum.

It is unclear where the 6-foot-9 Beasley would fit on the Knicks' depth chart. If the organization executes a trade of Carmelo Anthony, Beasley could play significant minutes at small forward for New York.

Basketball Insiders reported earlier Tuesday that the Knicks were nearing an agreement with Beasley.