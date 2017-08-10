Stephen A. Smith puts the onus on Sacramento's Zach Randolph for being arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell. (2:03)

Sacramento Kings big man Zach Randolph was arrested on a felony charge of marijuana possession with intent to sell by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday night, according to police reports.

The arrest was part of a disturbance that resulted in damage to five Los Angeles Police Department vehicles and one sheriff's vehicle, according to ABC-7 in Los Angeles.

LAPD officials told ABC-7 that officers were on routine patrol when they encountered a group blocking the street, drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and playing loud music. The officers then tried to disperse the crowd, and the disturbance escalated.

According to the police report, Randolph was arrested at 11 p.m. PT and booked at 4:23 a.m. Thursday. Bail was set at $20,000.

Another man, an ex-con, was arrested for possession of a gun, according to the police report.

Randolph, 36, averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 points for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. The 6-foot-9 free agent signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Kings in July.

He established himself as a local legend over the past eight seasons in Memphis, a city that embraced him for his rugged playing style and for overcoming a rough upbringing. The Grizzlies announced plans to retire Randolph's No. 50 in early July, after he signed with the Kings.

He played a critical role in the Grizzlies' seven straight playoff appearances and ranks first in franchise history in rebounds (5,612) and third behind Mike Conley and Marc Gasol in scoring (9,261 points).

Randolph, a two-time All-Star and a 16-year NBA veteran, accepted a transition to a sixth-man role last season and excelled. His 20 double-doubles were the most by any bench player in the league.

While playing for the LA Clippers in 2009, Randolph was arrested for investigation of drunken driving in the Culver City area near west Los Angeles. The Clippers suspended him two games for the incident.