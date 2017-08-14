During Saturday's BIG3 four-point challenge against LaVar Ball, it seems as though Ice Cube put his best into it.

The rapper and co-founder of the three-on-three basketball league -- which features a spot on the court for a 4-pointer -- bested the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball during Sunday's showcase at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Ice Cube netted two shots while Ball -- who had a couple air balls -- scored one.

LaVar Ball vs Ice Cube 4-point shot challenge -- Ice Cube wins 🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/F40eKEqARb — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) August 14, 2017

Ice Cube had challenged Ball in May to the contest, saying he would buy 10 of Ball's Big Baller Brand sneakers should he lose.

Ball, not one to shy away from attention, had caused a stir after saying a pair of shoes from his fledgling apparel line would cost $495. He has also made an appearance at WWE and boasted he would have beaten Michael Jordan back in the day.