Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James took a private jet from Akron, Ohio, to New York on Tuesday morning to participate in high-profile pickup games that featured Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, among others.

The games took place at Life Time Athletic at Sky, where Anthony spends the bulk of his offseason training.

"Positive Energy Always Create Elevation" M7 @academy.basketball BLACK OPS Session PT.1 @liveatsky #STAYME7O PT.2 Coming soon A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

James played for approximately two hours, a source said. As soon as the game was over, he hopped on his jet and flew back to Ohio in order to attend his annual LeBron James Family Foundation function at Cedar Point amusement park.

"He just has a love for basketball," a source close to James said, adding that the Cavs star plans to partake in some pickup games in Los Angeles in the near future.

Another source said that Durant traveled from the Washington, D.C.-area to take part in Tuesday's games.