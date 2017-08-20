The LA Clippers have offered Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger its general manager job, league sources told ESPN.

Michael Winger Getty Images

A deal is expected soon, league sources said.

Winger, an assistant GM/team counsel for the Thunder, would report directly to Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' new president of basketball operations.

Winger, 37, has spent the past seven years with Oklahoma City, working closely with executive vice president and GM Sam Presti. He has developed a reputation as one of the league's most respected young executives.

Winger worked five years with the Cleveland Cavaliers under ex-GM Danny Ferry, before joining the Thunder in 2010.