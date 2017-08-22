Jeff Goodman explains the parameters of the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade and why the trade happened now. (1:51)

The Boston Celtics have acquired All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers for point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 unprotected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

Thomas had been bracing for the possibility of a trade on Tuesday, league sources told ESPN.

Irving, 25, requested a trade during a July meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Irving has said that he wants to play in a situation where he can be more of a focal point and that he no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James, sources said.

Isaiah Thomas, left, and Kyrie Irving were the last and first picks of the 2011 draft and now have been traded for each other. Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Irving has three years and $60 million left on his contract, but he can opt out of the final year before the 2019-20 season.

Thomas has spent the offseason recovering from a right hip injury. He led the Celtics to the best record in the Eastern Conference, averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists over 33.8 minutes per game during the regular season.

Thomas missed the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals with the hip injury and opted not to have surgery. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Monday that he was not sure Thomas would be ready for the start of training camp, but that further medical tests in September would determine that timeline.

Thomas, 28, will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June. Thomas has said he believes he's worthy of a maximum contract.

Irving was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft. Thomas was the last.

The trade will make for an interesting opener for both teams. The Celtics and Cavaliers open the season in Cleveland on Oct. 17.