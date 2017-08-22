The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics are nearing a deal on a trade centered on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, league sources tell ESPN.

An agreement hasn't been finalized but Boston and Cleveland are discussing a deal centered around Irving for point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder and a future first-round draft pick, league sources said.

Kyrie Irving and Isiah Thomas may be involved in a trade. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

The Vertical first reported that the teams were in serious talks.

Boston center Ante Zizic has also been discussed as part of the deal, league sources said. The two sides were still working out the details of the parts to a potential trade.

Thomas has been bracing for the possibility of a trade on Tuesday, league sources told ESPN.

Irving, 25, requested a trade during a July meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Irving has said that he wants to play in a situation where he can be more of a focal point and that he no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James, sources said.

Irving has three years and $60 million left on his contract, but he can opt out of the final year before the 2019-20 season.