After agent Bill Duffy negotiated a five-year, $148 million maximum contract extension for forward Andrew Wiggins with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it is unclear how quickly Wiggins will sign the deal after he filed papers to sever ties with his representation at BDA Sports.

Minnesota management sent Duffy and Wiggins a contract for a rookie extension deal, but Wiggins filed paperwork Tuesday with the National Basketball Players Association to terminate his relationship with the agency, Duffy told ESPN.

Duffy, the chairman of BDA Sports and one of the league's most prominent player agents, told ESPN on Tuesday that he had recently been made aware of rival agencies and potential start-up enterprises who were recruiting Wiggins with inducements that included no commission fees on contracts.

While a player can leave an agent at any time, the NBPA has guidelines that compensate previous agents for deals negotiated under their watch.

Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins is in line to become the first member of the 2014 draft class to agree to his rookie extension. AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

NBA agents can charge players as much as 4 percent commission on contracts.

"We are disappointed that Andrew made this decision, especially after a three-year partnership where we worked closely with Andrew and his entire family," Duffy told ESPN. "Unfortunately, tampering is a common problem in our industry, and that's part of the reason why I've already been in contact with the NBPA to discuss my rights in this matter. Obviously, whenever Andrew signs the max extension that we negotiated with Minnesota, we will work with the NBPA to make sure that our interests are protected."

Minnesota owner Glen Taylor recently said he was open to paying Wiggins the $148 million maximum deal, but wanted to meet with him face-to-face and share some of his expectations with Wiggins for the future. Wiggins would be the first member of the 2014 draft class to agree to his rookie extension. Class of 2014 players are eligible to sign the extension through late October.

Wiggins, 22, is one of the Timberwolves' cornerstone players, along with center Karl-Anthony Towns and newly acquired All-Star guard Jimmy Butler. Wiggins averaged 23.5 points a game in 2016-17 and has progressed into one of the NBA's most explosive young wing players.

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, traded to Minnesota in a deal with Cleveland for Kevin Love. Wiggins' was the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2015.

Duffy has been one of the NBA's most prominent agents over the past two decades, representing present and future Hall of Famers Yao Ming and Steve Nash.