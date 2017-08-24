Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Pawtucket will host "Kyrie Irving Night" on Thursday, with any fan wearing green or Boston Celtics garb receiving a free general admission ticket.

In addition, the PawSox will have a dunk tank outside McCoy Stadium before the game, and in it will sit a Cleveland Cavaliers fan wearing a LeBron James jersey.

"We know how popular the Boston Celtics are throughout the area," PawSox Executive Vice President & General Manager Dan Rea said, "and we hope that our fans will enjoy an evening that trumpets Kyrie Irving's arrival."

The minor league team said "any fan by the name LeBron, Draymond, Steph, Lonzo, or Kevin (Love or Durant) will be charged double the price of admission."

The Celtics and Cavaliers open the season against each other Oct. 17 in Cleveland.