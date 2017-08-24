        <
          LeBron James rants about fans burning Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward jerseys

          1:04 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          LeBron James is fired up over the idea of fans burning a player's jersey, and he let it be known in a Twitter rant on Thursday.

          James posted five tweets on the subject, defending new teammate Isaiah Thomas, who was traded to the Cavaliers on Tuesday night as part of a deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

          There have been images on social media of Celtics fans burning Thomas' jersey in response to the trade. And there were videos of Utah Jazz fans doing the same to Gordon Hayward jerseys in July after the free agent announced he'd be signing with the Celtics.

          Thomas had emerged as the face of the Cetlics' franchise since he arrived at the trade deadline in February 2015.

          The Celtics also sent Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 unprotected first-round pick to the Cavaliers in the deal.

          On Tuesday, James retweeted one Cavs fan's response to the trade. In that video, the fan shows an Irving jersey lying on the ground and then places a sign on top of the jersey saying "Thank U so much."

          James is no stranger to this type of negativity after leaving a team, having experienced it firsthand when he left Cleveland in 2010 and the Miami Heat in 2014.

          In the aftermath of James' departure from Cleveland after "The Decision" in 2010, images of fans burning his jersey circulated on social media, and the same happened -- to a much lesser extent -- when he left Miami to return to Cleveland four years later.

          ESPN's Adam Reisinger contributed to this report.

