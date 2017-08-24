LeBron James is fired up over the idea of fans burning a player's jersey, and he let it be known in a Twitter rant on Thursday.

James posted five tweets on the subject, defending new teammate Isaiah Thomas, who was traded to the Cavaliers on Tuesday night as part of a deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

There have been images on social media of Celtics fans burning Thomas' jersey in response to the trade. And there were videos of Utah Jazz fans doing the same to Gordon Hayward jerseys in July after the free agent announced he'd be signing with the Celtics.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better.... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we".... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness🚀 #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Thomas had emerged as the face of the Cetlics' franchise since he arrived at the trade deadline in February 2015.

The Celtics also sent Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 unprotected first-round pick to the Cavaliers in the deal.

On Tuesday, James retweeted one Cavs fan's response to the trade. In that video, the fan shows an Irving jersey lying on the ground and then places a sign on top of the jersey saying "Thank U so much."

That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

James is no stranger to this type of negativity after leaving a team, having experienced it firsthand when he left Cleveland in 2010 and the Miami Heat in 2014.

In the aftermath of James' departure from Cleveland after "The Decision" in 2010, images of fans burning his jersey circulated on social media, and the same happened -- to a much lesser extent -- when he left Miami to return to Cleveland four years later.

ESPN's Adam Reisinger contributed to this report.