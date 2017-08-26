There isn't much to differentiate the newly-swapped stars by the numbers, but their true test remains defeating the Warriors. (1:26)

After All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas underwent a physical examination in Cleveland on Friday, uncertainty over the fitness of his injured hip has Cavaliers officials evaluating the results and considering possible ramifications to the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics earlier this week, league sources said.

Thomas took the exam in Cleveland on Friday. One source involved in the process said on Friday night, "It's a very sensitive situation."

The Cavaliers still are evaluating the medical information, and no final decision has been made, league sources said.

On Tuesday, the Celtics traded Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Irving.

In that deal, Cleveland has most valued the 2018 unprotected first-round pick that Boston controls from the Nets, league sources said. Instead of voiding the deal, Cleveland could potentially push for Boston to sweeten it -- namely for another draft pick. For now, those are conversations still potentially to be had.

Irving is scheduled to take his physical with the Celtics on Saturday, league sources said.

Thomas has been rehabilitating a hip injury that ended his season in the Eastern Conference Finals, and sources have said he has yet to begin a regimen of running this offseason.

When asked Tuesday if Thomas' injury played a part in making the trade for Irving, Boston general manager Danny Ainge told reporters, "Some."