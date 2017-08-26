LOS ANGELES -- Restricted free agent center Nerlens Noel is re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told ESPN.

The athletic big man signed the one-year, $4.1 million qualifying offer and will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason of 2018, sources told ESPN.

The offer sheet was signed in Los Angeles this week, according to sources.

Noel, 23, recently switched agents and hired LeBron James' agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group after a summer in which he was unable to fashion an acceptable multi-year deal from the Mavericks and was unable to garnish an offer sheet elsewhere.

The reported $17 million offer from Dallas was non-existent in any form, according to sources.

Following the closing of the restricted free-agent market place, Paul agreed to represent Noel with the understanding of him pursuing unrestricted free-agency next year.

Sources close to Noel, who confirmed the signing of the qualifying offer, maintain this decision should not be viewed as an adversarial move and insists that it allows both parties to evaluate a larger body of work and then assign a proper valuation for Noel after the upcoming season.

Noel averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steal in 22 minutes per game for the Mavericks after arriving in Dallas at the trade deadline. The Mavs gave up 2015 first-round pick Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut (who was then bought out) and a pair of first-round picks to acquire Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Noel, the sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft, welcomed a fresh start in Dallas after an up and down tenure in Philadelphia.

The 6-foot-11 Noel, whose combination of leaping ability, mobility, quick hands, rim running and rim protection instincts gives him the potential to be a premier defender, averaged 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks in 171 games for Philadelphia.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.