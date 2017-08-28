Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander donated $4 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund started by Mayor Sylvester Turner, the team announced.

Editor's Picks Watt wants Thursday game used for relief help The NFL is considering moving Thursday's preseason game between the Texans and Cowboys because of flooding in Houston. If it's played, J.J. Watt wants the NFL to use the game to raise funds for those affected by the flooding.

Matt Carpenter pledges donations to Hurricane Harvey relief for each HR he hits The St. Louis infielder is putting his money where his bat is for those suffering through the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. 1 Related

"Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing," the Rockets said in a statement.

Alexander's donation was one of several pledged by teams and athletes to aid victims of flooding in Houston, including a $50,000 pledge by Rockets point guard Chris Paul to Texans defensive end J.J. Watt's online fundraiser.

Paul's donation pushed the total raised by the fundraiser to $500,000. Watt later upped the goal of the fundraiser to $1 million.

The generosity of @CP3's $50k donation is actually what put us over the $500k mark. Phenomenal stuff from donations both large and small. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

Hit $500k within 24 hours.

I've raised the goal to $1 million.

Incredible to witness people coming together for the greater good of humanity pic.twitter.com/ZGllA96pwD — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

The storm, now classified as a Tropical Storm, has devastated the Houston area with flooding as a result of unprecedented rainfall totals.

Among other donations announced Monday:

The Texans and owner Bob McNair donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL Foundation said it would match the $1 million donation, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family pledged to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of Harvey flood relief up to $1 million.

Major League Baseball also contributed to the cause, joining with the players association to donate $1 million to the Red Cross and relief organizations chosen by the players.

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter, who is from the Houston area, said in a tweet that he will donate $10,000 for each home run he hits for the rest of the season to relief efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.