CHICAGO -- Bulls guard Cameron Payne will undergo right foot surgery and is expected to miss at least a couple months, a league source said Wednesday.

This is not the first time Payne has dealt with right foot issues. He suffered an acute fracture in his right foot last September and had surgery in July 2016 to fix a Jones fracture in the same foot.

Payne, 23, was acquired by the Bulls, along with Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne, in a February deadline deal that sent Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At the time of the deal, Payne sounded confident that his foot issues were behind him, but now he must overcome another setback.

Payne struggled badly during 11 regular-season games last season, averaging 4.9 points per game.

The Vertical earlier reported news of Payne's upcoming surgery.