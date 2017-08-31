The Los Angeles Lakers have been fined $500,000 for violating the NBA's anti-tampering rule, it was announced Thursday.

The NBA said the fine was because of communications between the Lakers and representatives for Paul George while he was still under contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The fine followed an investigation, conducted by an independent law firm, after the Pacers filed tampering charges.

According to the league, the anti-tampering rule prohibits teams from interfering with other teams' contractual relationships with NBA players, including by publicly expressing interest in a player who is currently under contract with another team, or by informing that player's agent of your franchise's interest.

The league said the punishment stems from contact between Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and George's agent after the NBA had already warned the team about tampering following Lakers president Magic Johnson's nationally televised comments about George on April 20.

George informed the Pacers in June that he planned to opt out of his contract in 2018 and intended to sign a free-agent deal with the Lakers. He was then traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in a deal that was finalized on July 6.

The possible penalties for the Lakers included a loss of draft picks, fines up to $5 million, future restrictions on acquiring George and possible suspensions of offending officials.

The investigation -- conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz -- did not reveal that an agreement was reached by both parties for George to join the Lakers.

George averaged 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 2016-17. George, a four-time All-Star, was part of the 2016 USA Olympic gold-medal team less than two years after suffering a broken leg.