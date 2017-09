Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has agreed to sell the team to Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta for $2.2 billion, a record-NBA franchise sales price, a league told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The sale of the Rockets was first reported Tuesday by Fox 26 Sports in Houston.

The Rockets sale would eclipse the record of Steve Ballmer's $2 billion purchase of the LA Clippers in 2014.