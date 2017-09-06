The 11-member Class of 2017 -- including Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo and Muffet McGraw -- will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 8 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
HALL OF FAME WEEKEND
MEET THE CLASS OF 2017
Tracy McGrady
Elected by North American Committee
Seven-time NBA All-Star (2001-07)
Two-time NBA scoring campion (2003, 2004)
Two-time All-NBA First team selection (2003, 2004)
Bill Self
Elected by North American Committee
NCAA champion coach (2008)
Two-time AP College Coach of the Year (2009, 2016)
Has led Kansas to 14 straight NCAA tournament appearances
Rebecca Lobo
Elected by Women's Committee
1995 National Champion (Connecticut)
1995 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, AP Female Athlete of the Year
1996 Olympic gold medalist; six-year WNBA veteran
Muffet McGraw
Elected by Women's Committee
Only male or female three-time consensus National College Coach of the Year (2001, 2013, 2014)
2001 National Champion coach (Notre Dame)
One of four coaches in NCAA Division I history with 800 wins, seven Final Fours and five NCAA title game apperances
Jerry Krause
Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee
GM and Executive VP of the Chicago Bulls (1985-2003)
Six-time NBA champion executive (1991-93, 1996-98)
Two-time NBA Exectutive of the Year (1988, 1996)
Zack Clayton
Elected by Early African American Pioneers Committee
An all-time great player of Black Fives Era
Two-time World Champion of Professional Basketball (1939 New York Rens, 1943 Washington Bears)
Member of Philadelphia Basketball Hall of Fame
Tom Jernstedt
Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee
Spent 38 consecutive years with the NCAA (1972-2010)
Former president, vice president of USA Basketball
Inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010
Mannie Jackson
Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee
Former star for Harlem Globetrotters (1960-66)
Owner, CEO of Globetrotters (1993-2007)
Chairman of the Board for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2007-09)
Nikos Galis
Elected by International Committee
Considered the greatest basketball player in Greek history; voted country's best athlete in 1986 and 1987
1987 European Championship gold medalist and MVP
Led Aris Thessaloniki to eight Greek League championships (1983, 1985-91)
Named one of FIBA's 50 Greatest Players in 1991; member of FIBA Hall of Fame
George McGinnis
Elected by Veteran's Committee
Six-time All-Star between ABA and NBA
Two-time ABA champion with Indiana Pacers (1972, 1973)
1975 ABA co-MVP (Julius Erving)
Robert Hughes
Elected by North American Committee
All-time winningest high school basketball coach (1,333-247)
Led Texas teams to 35 district championships and five state championships during 47-year career
NHSCA National High School Coach of the Year (2003)
Texas Basketball Hall of Famer (1993); High School Basketball Hall of Famer (2003)