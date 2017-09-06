Led Texas teams to 35 district championships and five state championships during 47-year career

Named one of FIBA's 50 Greatest Players in 1991; member of FIBA Hall of Fame

Considered the greatest basketball player in Greek history; voted country's best athlete in 1986 and 1987

Chairman of the Board for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2007-09)

Inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010

One of four coaches in NCAA Division I history with 800 wins, seven Final Fours and five NCAA title game apperances

Only male or female three-time consensus National College Coach of the Year (2001, 2013, 2014)

1995 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, AP Female Athlete of the Year

The 11-member Class of 2017 -- including Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo and Muffet McGraw -- will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 8 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Tracy McGrady and Scottie Pippen recall almost being traded for each other in 1997. (2:20)

ABOUT COOKIES

We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.

OK