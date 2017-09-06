        <
        >

          Basketball Hall of Fame: Meet the Class of 2017

          play
          McGrady was almost traded for Pippen (2:20)

          Tracy McGrady and Scottie Pippen recall almost being traded for each other in 1997. (2:20)

          6:15 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 11-member Class of 2017 -- including Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo and Muffet McGraw -- will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 8 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

          HALL OF FAME WEEKEND

          MEET THE CLASS OF 2017

          Tracy McGrady

          • Elected by North American Committee

          • Seven-time NBA All-Star (2001-07)

          • Two-time NBA scoring campion (2003, 2004)

          • Two-time All-NBA First team selection (2003, 2004)

          Bill Self

          • Elected by North American Committee

          • NCAA champion coach (2008)

          • Two-time AP College Coach of the Year (2009, 2016)

          • Has led Kansas to 14 straight NCAA tournament appearances

          Rebecca Lobo

          • Elected by Women's Committee

          • 1995 National Champion (Connecticut)

          • 1995 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, AP Female Athlete of the Year

          • 1996 Olympic gold medalist; six-year WNBA veteran

          Muffet McGraw

          • Elected by Women's Committee

          • Only male or female three-time consensus National College Coach of the Year (2001, 2013, 2014)

          • 2001 National Champion coach (Notre Dame)

          • One of four coaches in NCAA Division I history with 800 wins, seven Final Fours and five NCAA title game apperances

          Jerry Krause

          • Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee

          • GM and Executive VP of the Chicago Bulls (1985-2003)

          • Six-time NBA champion executive (1991-93, 1996-98)

          • Two-time NBA Exectutive of the Year (1988, 1996)

          Zack Clayton

          • Elected by Early African American Pioneers Committee

          • An all-time great player of Black Fives Era

          • Two-time World Champion of Professional Basketball (1939 New York Rens, 1943 Washington Bears)

          • Member of Philadelphia Basketball Hall of Fame

          Tom Jernstedt

          • Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee

          • Spent 38 consecutive years with the NCAA (1972-2010)

          • Former president, vice president of USA Basketball

          • Inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010

          Mannie Jackson

          • Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee

          • Former star for Harlem Globetrotters (1960-66)

          • Owner, CEO of Globetrotters (1993-2007)

          • Chairman of the Board for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2007-09)

          Nikos Galis

          • Elected by International Committee

          • Considered the greatest basketball player in Greek history; voted country's best athlete in 1986 and 1987

          • 1987 European Championship gold medalist and MVP

          • Led Aris Thessaloniki to eight Greek League championships (1983, 1985-91)

          • Named one of FIBA's 50 Greatest Players in 1991; member of FIBA Hall of Fame

          George McGinnis

          • Elected by Veteran's Committee

          • Six-time All-Star between ABA and NBA

          • Two-time ABA champion with Indiana Pacers (1972, 1973)

          • 1975 ABA co-MVP (Julius Erving)

          Robert Hughes

          • Elected by North American Committee

          • All-time winningest high school basketball coach (1,333-247)

          • Led Texas teams to 35 district championships and five state championships during 47-year career

          • NHSCA National High School Coach of the Year (2003)

          • Texas Basketball Hall of Famer (1993); High School Basketball Hall of Famer (2003)

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.