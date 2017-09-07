While introducing their acquisitions from the summer's blockbuster trade, the Cleveland Cavaliers were reluctant to discuss Isaiah Thomas' health during a news conference Thursday.

"To be fair to Isaiah, we're not going to address any specifics on his hip injury," general manager Koby Altman said. "We're also not going to put a timetable on it."

Altman added: "We're not going to rush it, at all."

Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas did not address specific questions about his hip injury during an introductory news conference. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

While Altman was careful not to put any expectations on a return date, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue revealed that Thomas will miss the start of the season. That would mean Thomas still has at least five to six weeks of rehab ahead of him before he suits up for Cleveland.

The state of Thomas' hip during a physical was a holdup in completing the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics. Boston ultimately agreed to send Cleveland an additional second-round draft pick to complete the swap.

Thomas said he has been getting treatment on the hip every day and working out in the weight room.

"As Koby said, we have a plan set and we're just going to attack that plan and get me back to 100 percent as soon as possible," Thomas said.

The Cavaliers looked to use the event to turn the page on one of the most tumultuous summers in franchise history as they officially welcomed Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic.

More than two weeks have passed since the Cavs and Celtics originally agreed to terms, and the news conference was pushed back an additional 90 minutes because of a travel issue for Crowder.

Cleveland also received the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick and the Miami Heat's 2020 second-round pick -- the selection added to the pot by the Celtics once questions about Thomas' injured right hip were raised.

The news conference was a decided change of pace in an offseason during which the Cavs parted ways with general manager David Griffin, struck out on a trade for Paul George in the 11th hour, failed to hire Chauncey Billups to the front office after a protracted courtship and shipped out Irving, who hit one of the biggest shots in league history to cement the 2016 NBA championship.