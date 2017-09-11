Stephen Curry responded to Kevin Durant's recent shots at Under Armour, telling the Charlotte Observer that the teammates had a conversation and the issue won't affect the Golden State Warriors' chemistry.

Durant, a Nike spokesperson, told The Ringer on a podcast last month that "nobody wants to play in Under Armours." No athlete has generated more revenue for Under Armour than Curry, who left Nike for Under Armour in 2013.

"Where we were four years ago and where we are now -- you can't tell me nobody wants to wear our shoes," Curry told the Observer. "I know for a fact they do."

Editor's Picks TrueHoop Presents: You won't believe how Nike lost Steph Ethan Sherwood Strauss tells the never-before-told story of the worst endorsement pitch ever that led to Stephen Curry leaving Nike for Under Armour.

Despite some of the stir caused by Durant's comments, Curry said he wasn't angered by them.

"There is nothing that is going to put a wrench in our locker room," Curry said.

An Under Armour spokesperson declined to comment on the story.

For the 2015-16 season, revenues for UA shoes and apparel associated with Curry reached $200 million before dropping off last year because of the lack of success with the Curry 3 signature shoe.

Durant was very close to representing Under Armour when the company offered a deal worth at least $265 million over 10 years when he was a sneaker free agent in the summer of 2014. Nike, at the 11th hour, matched and eventually exceeded the offer.

Curry, who signed a five-year, $201 million deal with the Warriors this offseason, also told the Observer that he intends to play beyond his current deal.

"When I came into the league, that's the only thing I did say -- I want to play 16 years just because my dad did," said Curry, in reference to his father, Dell Curry. "I've always had an appreciation of what that meant. But now -- having done eight years and understanding the work that it takes and whatnot -- playing eight more years somewhere near the level I'm playing now would be solid."