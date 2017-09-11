Did Houston Rockets fans just get a glimpse at their future?

Trainer Chris Brickley posted this video of a pickup game Monday in Manhattan featuring Rockets guards Chris Paul and James Harden playing alongside New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, who has said he'd waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move to Houston.

A post shared by Chris Brickley (@cbrickley603) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Anthony has been on and off the trading block all summer, but he remains a Knick just two weeks before training camp is set to open. Last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks and Rockets had re-engaged on trade talks but the two teams have yet to come to an agreement on sending the 10-time All-Star to Houston. In addition to connecting with his former Team USA running mates Paul and Harden, Anthony was joined at Monday's pickup run by current Knicks teammates Joakim Noah, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Lance Thomas.

Though Anthony and the hoodie he's worn in most workout videos this summer drew most of the attention from Monday's workout, it was a star-studded affair that also featured Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Russell Westbrook and Enes Kanter, former Thunder players Victor Oladipo (now with the Pacers) and Serge Ibaka (Raptors), and a quartet of recent NBA champions: David Lee (2015), Iman Shumpert (2016), Dahntay Jones (2016) and JaVale McGee (2017).