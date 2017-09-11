Tony Allen has agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN.

Allen, 35, adds some much-needed depth to the Pelicans wing position in the wake of Soloman Hill's hamstring injury. The 13-year veteran is regarded as one of the best wing defenders in the league. He's coming off making the NBA All-Defensive Team for the sixth time in seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, with whom he was hugely popular for his hard-nosed play that earned him the nickname "Grindfather."

New Orleans, which is subject to a hard salary cap this season, created room to add Allen by trading Quincy Pondexter to the Chicago Bulls earlier this month.

Allen averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 71 games for the Grizzlies last season.

The Vertical first reported the agreement.