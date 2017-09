From his rookie year in the NBA to his last Lakers game, Kobe Bryant's fearlessness drove him to NBA immortality. (6:48)

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire Kobe Bryant's jersey before their game against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 18, sources confirmed to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

It's not yet clear which of the numbers Bryant wore with the Lakers (Nos. 8 and 24) will be retired.

TMZ Sports first reported that Bryant's jersey will be retired in December.

Bryant, who retired after the 2015-16 season, played 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five championships.