The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a non-guaranteed training camp deal with forward Josh Childress, a former first-round pick, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Childress, 34, last played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season with New Orleans Pelicans. He was co-captain of the Ball Hogs team that participated in the inaugural season of the Big3 league, founded by Ice Cube.

Though Childress has signed with Denver, it's unlikely he'll make the Nuggets' roster, sources told ESPN.

Josh Childress played for the Ball Hogs in the Big3 league this summer. Rob Carr/BIG3 via Getty Images

Basketball Insiders was first to report that Childress signed with Denver.

Childress was selected sixth overall in 2004 by the Atlanta Hawks. In addition to Hawks and Pelicans, he has also played with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

He averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 391 career games in the NBA.