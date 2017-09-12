Former two-time NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury hopes to retire from basketball as an NBA player this upcoming season, he said on social media Tuesday.
Marbury posted his intentions on Instagram, saying: "Yes, it's true. An NBA comeback is coming."
I'm making a #nba come back for the fans who want to see me play my last year as a pro. After hearing so many people say come back I finally prayed about it and gave it major thought. I thought the perfect ending would of been retiring with the Beijing Ducks but it's clear the GM had other thoughts which is fine. My love for the ducks will always be A1 from day 1. I still have a lot of go in me as a player and at 40 being able to play at a high level is a gift. Being able to stay mentally focused and physically fit takes a different type of discipline. I'm motivated to make this the best year of my career as I end a 21 year long journey in the game I love. It's been a blessing to play 13 years in the @nba and this year 9 years in the @cbachina China has groomed my game and my style of play. China made me sharp and consistent. We practice Monday-Wed from 9-11:45 and 3-5:45. Thursday one practice 9-11:45 and Friday-Sat same schedule as M-W. I thought I would die at first coming from the NBA where you can't practice that long before the season starts. Oh and we do that for over 40 days. This way of training can either break you or make you. I'd like to look at it as it made me. So I'm ready and prepared to take on a challenge I once faced but with chips under my belt along with all that has come with winning chips in China. Statues, museum, green card, Honorary citizen, ambassador for the environmental protection bureau, key to the city, only 30 people ever to receive the key to the city of Beijing and MY PEACE something no one can ever take. So with all of these things I feel complete and ready to turn towards the last page of my basketball dairy that I've been writing since 95 when I left Lincoln High. I thank all of the positive energy from all those who showed it throughout my time away from the NBA. Thank you for always keeping it 100. @stephonmarbury_3 @espn @marcjspears @nytimes @nypost @nydailynews @newsday @slamonline #starburymovement #starbuy #loveislove
Marbury is expected to live up to his one-year contract with the Beijing Fly Dragons during the 2017-18 China Basketball Association season and retire from the league afterward, a source said. Once the CBA season is over, which could be as early as March, the 40-year-old would like to return to the NBA after a long hiatus and retire from playing in the league.
He currently has no training camp or contract offer from an NBA team.
Marbury has won two CBA championships with the Beijing Ducks and has been playing in China since 2010. The fourth overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft has not played in an NBA game since the 2008-09 season with the Boston Celtics.
He averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists per game during his NBA career that also included stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and hometown New York Knicks.
Marbury, a Brooklyn native, had a tumultuous five-year stint with the Knicks that included clashes with coaches and teammates -- and little success on the court. It ended with the Knicks and Marbury agreeing on a buyout in 2009 after the point guard was benched for his final season in New York.
He signed with the Celtics after the buyout.
Since meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in China last October, the Coney Island, native has had positive meetings in New York City with the league and the Knicks.
ESPN's Ian Begley contributed to this report.