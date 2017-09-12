The Jump Crew reacts to Steph Curry's response to Kevin Durant's Under Armour dig. (1:11)

Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant has been making statements with his apparel all summer, and his Nike KD 10 Finals shoes, released Tuesday, keep up the conversation.

Last month, Durant released a new color for his KD 10s surrounded by red velvet cupcakes, a reference to the moniker given him by former teammate Russell Westbrook.

The new shoes also offer a message to his critics.

Kevin Durant's shoes are a reminder of the heat he took - and the season he had. Nike

The insoles feature a series of critiques and names directed at him since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Warriors in July 2016.

Lame. Doesn't Care About Fans. He's Changed. Quitter. Weak. Snake. Soft.

Arrogant. Choked. Pathetic. Loser. Bandwagon. Traitor. Cheater.

Overlaid on the list on one insole, big and bright yellow, are the words:

16-1

2017 champs

On the other insole, overlaid on the criticism, are Durant's stats for each of the five games in the championship series against the Cavaliers, and the words:

Finals

Most

Valuable

Player

The shoe was released online and quickly sold out.

Last year, after Durant announced his decision to join the Warriors, Westbrook posted a single Instagram picture, a plate full of cupcakes, wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July. It was a jab directed at Durant. Kendrick Perkins used to refer to teammates as "cupcakes" when he perceived them being soft, an inside joke that carried on between Westbrook, Durant and Perkins while they were teammates, with them routinely calling one another cupcake on social media.

"Cupcake" became the rallying cry for Thunder fans in Durant's return to Oklahoma City last season, with fans chanting it while Durant shot free throws, cupcake shirts scattered all over the arena and one fan even dressing up in a full cupcake costume.

Durant got the ring, and this offseason was spotted wearing a hat with a cupcake (topped with a ring).

ESPN's Royce Young contributed to reporting.