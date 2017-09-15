The NBA's Competition Committee has recommended the league's proposal on draft lottery reform, sending it to the board of governors for a vote on Sept. 28, league sources told ESPN.

The draft reform changes would start with the 2019 Draft, if passed by the board of governors.

Among proposed changes in the effort to deter tanking, the teams with the three worst records would now each have a 14 percent chance of the No. 1 overall pick. The worst record used to have a 25 percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

Also, there would be four teams -- no longer three -- whose pick would be determined by the draft lottery. That could potentially move the team with the worst record as far back as the fifth pick.