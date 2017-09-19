Free agent center Andrew Bogut has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to agent David Bauman.
The deal is for a nonguaranteed veteran minimum of $2.3 million, Bauman confirmed on Twitter.
Bogut suffered a broken leg during his Cleveland Cavaliers debut in February and missed the rest of the season.
He had earlier reached a buyout agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers, then had several contenders vying for his talents -- a 7-foot rim-protector with play-making abilities.
He ultimately chose the Cavaliers, but his stint there ended just 58 seconds into his debut. Bogut collided with the Miami Heat's Okaro White and suffered a fractured left tibia.
At the time, the Cavs said Bogut would not have surgery but would instead undergo "an extended period of immobilization and healing stimulation."
Bogut, 32, holds career averages of 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across parts of 11 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.