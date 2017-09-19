Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant acknowledged a controversial Twitter incident on Tuesday and apologized for comments that were critical of his former team and coach, calling the tweets "idiotic" and "childish."

"I use Twitter to engage with fans," Durant said from the stage of the TechCrunch Disrupt event in San Francisco. "I think it's a great way to engage with basketball fans. I happened to take it a little too far. That's what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates about what I really love, to play basketball. I don't regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach's name and the former organization I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I apologize for that."

The tweets on Sunday were in response to a fan who questioned Durant's reasoning behind leaving the Thunder to join the Warriors in July 2016. Durant, speaking in third person, responded by saying he didn't like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan, and that the roster "wasn't that good, it was just him and Russ."

The Thunder that season won 55 games and held a 3-1 series lead over the 73-win Warriors in the Western Conference finals before losing in seven games.

During his time in Oklahoma City, Durant actively communicated with the front office, pushing for acquisitions and upgrades at positions he thought needed improvement.

Since the Warriors' emphatic 4-1 Finals rout of the Cavaliers that saw Durant take home Finals MVP, he has been active on Twitter throughout the summer, engaging and debating with fans. In Sunday's incident, though, Durant apparently mistakenly tweeted from his official account -- @KDTrey5 -- instead of switching to an alternate anonymous account to defend his decision. Durant did not specifically acknowledge using alternate Twitter accounts on Tuesday, however.

Kevin Durant said Tuesday that he's sorry for tweeting critical comments about the Thunder and his former coach Billy Donovan. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It was later unearthed that Durant has responded to fans on Instagram with a separate account from his official one, but he acknowledged Tuesday he uses a second account for friends and family. Even with the embarrassment of the incident, Durant said he will continue to use Twitter to talk and debate with basketball fans.

"I don't think I'll stop engaging with fans," he said. "I really enjoy it and it's a good way to connect us all, but I'll scale back a little bit right now and just focus on playing basketball. I'll move on from that; it was tough to deal with yesterday. I was pretty mad at myself. Definitely want to move on and keep playing basketball."