GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- New Knicks general manager Scott Perry says he's keeping an "open mind" about Carmelo Anthony's future with the club, but he expects to have Anthony on the roster next week during training camp.

"Look, Carmelo's going to be back here," Perry said Friday at the team's training facility. "Carmelo has always been a professional. That's one thing I've always respected about him. I think he can set a good example for the young players. He's been a 10-time All-Star. If he's back here with the New York Knicks, we expect him to be the professional he's always exemplified throughout his career and move forward with him."

The Knicks have had talks with teams for several months about trading Anthony but nothing has come to fruition. Anthony has a no-trade clause, and his top priority has been a desire to be traded to the Houston Rockets.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Anthony's role with the club would not change as long as he's on the roster and that it would be "crazy" to think that Anthony wouldn't start.

Both the Knicks and Anthony remain committed to finding a scenario that ends with Anthony on another team, according to league sources.

"We've just been in constant contact with he and his representatives and I won't get into (the) weeds of the details of how far or how close we were to any type of deal," Perry said. "At the end of the day, what we set out and what we said (in July was), if there was something there that made sense both for him and the Knicks organization, then we would strongly consider it. Obviously, we sit here today and that did not happen as of yet."