        <
        >

          Grizzlies trade guard Troy Daniels, 2018 second-round pick to Suns

          8:32 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Memphis Grizzlies traded guard Troy Daniels and a 2018 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for a protected 2018 second-round pick.

          The Grizzlies now have 15 guaranteed contracts and created a $3.4 million trade exception with the deal. They were facing a numbers crunch before the Daniels trade with 16 guaranteed contracts and restricted free agent JaMychal Green still unsigned.

          Memphis still will need to waive or trade a player before the season starts if Green does sign.

          Phoenix, meanwhile, inherits two years at $3.4 million and $3.3 million for Daniels. The Suns now have 14 guaranteed contracts and $10.8 million remaining in cap space.

          Daniels averaged 8.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists during the 2016-17 season.

          ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.