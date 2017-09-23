        <
        >

          Donald Trump says Warriors not welcome at White House

          play
          Curry: I don't stand for things President Trump has done (1:19)

          Stephen Curry explains why he would not attend a White House ceremony for the Warriors if the team was invited. (1:19)

          9:10 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that the Golden State Warriors are not welcome to the White House to celebrate their 2017 NBA championship.

          There had not been previous indication of a White House invitation for the Warriors, but it had been looking increasingly unlikely that the team would visit with Trump in Washington, D.C.

          On Friday, Stephen Curry said he would vote no if the team were invited to the White House. Kevin Durant previously told ESPN's Chris Haynes that he would not go to the White House either.

          Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN that the team was planning to meet to discuss a potential White House visit but did not say when that discussion would happen.

          The Warriors open training camp Saturday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.