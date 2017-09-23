Stephen Curry explains why he would not attend a White House ceremony for the Warriors if the team was invited. (1:19)

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that the Golden State Warriors are not welcome to the White House to celebrate their 2017 NBA championship.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

There had not been previous indication of a White House invitation for the Warriors, but it had been looking increasingly unlikely that the team would visit with Trump in Washington, D.C.

On Friday, Stephen Curry said he would vote no if the team were invited to the White House. Kevin Durant previously told ESPN's Chris Haynes that he would not go to the White House either.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN that the team was planning to meet to discuss a potential White House visit but did not say when that discussion would happen.

The Warriors open training camp Saturday.