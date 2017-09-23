The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told ESPN.

Oklahoma City will send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round 2018 draft pick to the Knicks, sources said.

Anthony has a no-trade clause which he needs to waive for a deal to go through. Sources tell ESPN that Anthony will sign a letter of authorization granting permission to be traded to Oklahoma City and that letter will be part of the trade call on Monday.

Anthony had been encouraging the Knicks to show urgency in their pursuit of a trade before the season, league sources said. Anthony originally had targeted the Houston Rockets as a potential destination, but after the Knicks were unable to come to a deal with the Rockets, Anthony expanded his list to include the Cavaliers and Thunder.

The Thunder open the regular season at the Knicks on Oct. 19.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, has two years and $54 million left on his contract. The second year is a player option worth almost $28 million.

It's been a big offseason for the Thunder, who also traded for four-time All-Star Paul George over the summer, less than a week after Russell Westbrook won his first league MVP award. Westbrook has a five-year, $207 million extension offer on the table from the Thunder, with a deadline of Oct. 16 to sign. Westbrook has not yet given the Thunder an answer, but many expect clarity to come early in training camp, which begins next week. If Westbrook rejects the extension, which would award him the largest contract in NBA history, he would become an unrestricted free agent next summer

