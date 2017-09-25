Best of NBA media day: Lonzo, LeBron and lots of fun

Monday was media day for 28 of the NBA's 30 teams, and we have you covered with all the best quotes, video and more from across the league.
Lonzo is L.A.'s newest Big Baller
Lonzo Ball going into his first photo shoot at Lakers media day.
Here's a closeup of Lonzo Ball's ZO2 Prime Remix shoes.
Lonzo Ball says he will be wearing his Big Baller Brand shoes for sure in the season opener. Says he may still take the approach he had during summer league and wear other brands at times this season. Ball hasn't decided on that yet.
Brook Lopez says Lonzo Ball has been impressive and that the locker room is not worried about anything LaVar Ball may say or the added attention around the rookie. Lopez says if anyone knows the responsibility that comes with stardom, it's Ball.
Lonzo Ball makes his way through Lakers media day.
LeBron talks Kyrie's departure
LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: "I was ready to give him the keys...I tried to help him be as good as he could be...I don't have any advice for him now, you're either with us or against us...it was a gratifying three years together." He said he hasn't communicated with Irving since trade.
LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: "I had a ton of emotions ... I wondered if I could have done something (different)"
LeBron said he won't give energy during the season to discussing free agency. "It's my obligation to go about (the season), I'll approach it when the offseason comes."
LeBron on his dialogue with Kyrie after hearing from 3rd and 4th parties that Kyrie had requested a trade. "I'm one to always reach out to someone and see their vantage point... I'm not a source guy, so I just went to the guy."
League speaks out on social issues
LeBron: "I salute the NFL, players, owners & the fans...there was solidarity, there was no divide. Even from that guy who tries to divide us."
LeBron: "My voice and what I do in my community is more powerful than getting on a knee...it's not about the disrespect of the flag and our military, it's about equality and the freedom to speak are things they feel are unjust."
Pop said these discussions about serious matters in this country have to be uncomfortable if progress is to be made.
Wild summer for Thunder
Billy Donovan on Kevin Durant's tweets: "We did communicate. I enjoyed my time with Kevin. I felt like Kevin and I had a very, very good relationship. Outside of that I don't think there's anything more to say."
Russell Westbrook on the possible extension: "Man, it's been a long, long summer. Had a baby. Been working on a little fatherhood. But like I've said before, this is a place I want to be."
Paul George: "We definitely felt great about what we had before we traded for Carmelo, but adding him takes this team to another level."
And yes, the summer's greatest basketball phenomenon -- Hoodie Melo -- made it to Oklahoma City.
Hoodie.ON
Game.ON#HoodieMelo pic.twitter.com/lztCK0pFUJ
Rockets miss out on Melo
Rockets GM Daryl Morey discussing their failed attempts at a trade for Carmelo Anthony.
CP3 discussing the Carmelo Anthony situation.
Dwight's got jokes
And here's Dwight Howard making his Charlotte Hornets debut ... by literally acting like he beat the Warriors in the Finals
Just asked Dwight Howard if he'd go to the White House if he won the title (his goal). "I'd go to Dwight House."
Tomorrow the work begins, so let's have fun today
Media day isn't all about answering nonstop questions about a team's expectations for 2017-18 and why certain players landed in certain cities. It's also a day to embrace the lighter side of the game, as some teams were more than happy to demonstrate.
The Nuggets held a little sing-along:
Hi-ho
Hi-ho
Future All-Star duooo pic.twitter.com/MfMAc6GKUf
The Pistons held a team-wide game of Giant Jenga:
Let's stack some blocks! @ishsmith up first pic.twitter.com/KkB99MI0hx
Avery gets it done #PistonsMediaDay pic.twitter.com/Pgw8kaZSHH
And @tobias31 makes it tumble! pic.twitter.com/9rOBOW0uec
The Pelicans had Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins show off their cup-stacking skills:
We've got @christrew vs the Big 2. First up, @AntDavis23...#PelicansMediaDay #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/tJBeBCYJEf
Trew taking on @boogiecousins next! #PelicansMediaDay #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/F26uHlfDaa
In Sacramento, the Kings were all about basketball -- virtual basketball, that is.
Always time for some @NBA2K at #KingsMediaDay pic.twitter.com/P8smDZseAI
Look what you made him do
"@taylorswift13 came to my graduation. I waved."
-- Patty Fastball 🍀 pic.twitter.com/ROMbu4ALpv
Dwyane Wade is a wanted man
LeBron James on Dwyane Wade: "It would be great to have him here ... I hope that we can bring him here, I would love to have him."
Presti says the Thunder will be in touch with Dwyane Wade's people "like the rest of the league." The Thunder are aggressively pursuing Wade, and seen as one of the top contenders to land him, along with Cleveland, San Antonio and Miami.
Meanwhile for Wade ... it's arm day?
All I know is that D Wade has the most incredible arms in the universe. Amen.
Tis true https://t.co/ol6OjxMLFR
Thank you https://t.co/JZAiBSYGRR
Porzingis eyes All-Star team
Kristaps Porzingis, asked if he'll be an All Star this season: "I believe so."
Q&A time with Pau ... en Español
Pau ha tenido muchos momentos emocionantes en su carrera. Escucha para saber cual fue su favorito! #AskPau pic.twitter.com/baPc2ryGTb
Pau nos dice los cambios más grandes en la @NBA durante su carrera. pic.twitter.com/io99a9Jjfj
Escucha los 3 consejos más importantes que @paugasol le daría al Pau joven. pic.twitter.com/UrYzoYSRO8
IT rocks his teammate's kicks
Isaiah Thomas in the LeBrons.
Back together again!!!
The new Celtics arrive
After a stint in China last season, Guerschon Yabusele ready for his rookie season with the Celtics.
Celtics Media Day. Still seems strange that this guy is here.
The new Celtics Big Three ... Jayson Tatum should be added to this trio soon.
Fultz gets his Chick-fil-A
When the 76ers traded for the No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz had one question: "Do they have Chick-fil-A there?"
Philadelphia made sure the answer was clear on media day.
He shared. #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/DmpQhjiCF0
Tony Allen learns about King Cake Baby
New Pelican Tony Allen getting cultured in Mardi Gras traditions ���� @aa000G9 #PelicansMediaDay pic.twitter.com/3fPsOywogo
"Mummy" Dirk goes for a ride
Back to work! 20th training camp..... #bigmummy
😂😂😂 @WessyWes23 @swish41 pic.twitter.com/nOseM7IlgU
Dirk Nowitzki: "Twenty seasons is special. I don't care if it's with one franchise or anywhere. Twenty years is a long, long time. I definitely wanted to get to this goal. ... I'm happy and glad that it was in one place. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
Rick Carlisle on Nerlens Noel: "I'm not sure that he's going to start. ... There's a very good chance that he could come off the bench." Carlisle says the Mavs are best with Dirk Nowitzki starting at center.