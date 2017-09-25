        <
          Best of NBA media day: Lonzo, LeBron and lots of fun

          Lonzo not afraid to speak his mind (1:49)

          Lonzo Ball continues his proclamation that the Lakers can make the playoffs and discusses updates to his new sneakers. (1:49)

          11:53 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Monday was media day for 28 of the NBA's 30 teams, and we have you covered with all the best quotes, video and more from across the league.

          Lonzo is L.A.'s newest Big Baller

          Lonzo Ball going into his first photo shoot at Lakers media day.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer
          Ball, Kuzma participate in Lakers photo shoot

          Here's a closeup of Lonzo Ball's ZO2 Prime Remix shoes.

          Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

          Lonzo Ball says he will be wearing his Big Baller Brand shoes for sure in the season opener. Says he may still take the approach he had during summer league and wear other brands at times this season. Ball hasn't decided on that yet.

          Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN Staff Writer

          Brook Lopez says Lonzo Ball has been impressive and that the locker room is not worried about anything LaVar Ball may say or the added attention around the rookie. Lopez says if anyone knows the responsibility that comes with stardom, it's Ball.

          Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN Staff Writer

          Lonzo Ball makes his way through Lakers media day.

          Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor
          Ball makes appearance at Lakers media day

          LeBron talks Kyrie's departure

          LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: "I was ready to give him the keys...I tried to help him be as good as he could be...I don't have any advice for him now, you're either with us or against us...it was a gratifying three years together." He said he hasn't communicated with Irving since trade.

          Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior Writer

          LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: "I had a ton of emotions ... I wondered if I could have done something (different)"

          Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

          LeBron said he won't give energy during the season to discussing free agency. "It's my obligation to go about (the season), I'll approach it when the offseason comes."

          Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior Writer

          LeBron on his dialogue with Kyrie after hearing from 3rd and 4th parties that Kyrie had requested a trade. "I'm one to always reach out to someone and see their vantage point... I'm not a source guy, so I just went to the guy."

          Ramona Shelburne, ESPN Senior Writer

          League speaks out on social issues

          LeBron: "I salute the NFL, players, owners & the fans...there was solidarity, there was no divide. Even from that guy who tries to divide us."

          Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior Writer

          LeBron: "My voice and what I do in my community is more powerful than getting on a knee...it's not about the disrespect of the flag and our military, it's about equality and the freedom to speak are things they feel are unjust."

          Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior Writer

          Pop said these discussions about serious matters in this country have to be uncomfortable if progress is to be made.

          Michael C. Wright, ESPN Staff Writer
          Popovich stresses importance of change

          Wild summer for Thunder

          Billy Donovan on Kevin Durant's tweets: "We did communicate. I enjoyed my time with Kevin. I felt like Kevin and I had a very, very good relationship. Outside of that I don't think there's anything more to say."

          Royce Young, ESPN Staff Writer

          Russell Westbrook on the possible extension: "Man, it's been a long, long summer. Had a baby. Been working on a little fatherhood. But like I've said before, this is a place I want to be."

          Royce Young, ESPN Staff Writer

          Paul George: "We definitely felt great about what we had before we traded for Carmelo, but adding him takes this team to another level."

          Royce Young, ESPN Staff Writer

          And yes, the summer's greatest basketball phenomenon -- Hoodie Melo -- made it to Oklahoma City.

          Rockets miss out on Melo

          Rockets GM Daryl Morey discussing their failed attempts at a trade for Carmelo Anthony.

          Stefano Fusaro, ESPN
          Morey: 'We had interest' in Anthony

          CP3 discussing the Carmelo Anthony situation.

          Stefano Fusaro, ESPN
          CP3 discussing the Carmelo Anthony situation

          Dwight's got jokes

          And here's Dwight Howard making his Charlotte Hornets debut ... by literally acting like he beat the Warriors in the Finals

          Tom Haberstroh, ESPN Staff Writer
          And here's Dwight Howard making his Charlotte Hornets debut ... by literally

          Tomorrow the work begins, so let's have fun today

          Media day isn't all about answering nonstop questions about a team's expectations for 2017-18 and why certain players landed in certain cities. It's also a day to embrace the lighter side of the game, as some teams were more than happy to demonstrate.

          The Nuggets held a little sing-along:

          The Pistons held a team-wide game of Giant Jenga:

          The Pelicans had Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins show off their cup-stacking skills:

          In Sacramento, the Kings were all about basketball -- virtual basketball, that is.

          Look what you made him do

          Dwyane Wade is a wanted man

          LeBron James on Dwyane Wade: "It would be great to have him here ... I hope that we can bring him here, I would love to have him."

          Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

          Presti says the Thunder will be in touch with Dwyane Wade's people "like the rest of the league." The Thunder are aggressively pursuing Wade, and seen as one of the top contenders to land him, along with Cleveland, San Antonio and Miami.

          Royce Young, ESPN Staff Writer

          Meanwhile for Wade ... it's arm day?

          Porzingis eyes All-Star team

          Kristaps Porzingis, asked if he'll be an All Star this season: "I believe so."

          Ian Begley, ESPN Staff Writer

          Q&A time with Pau ... en Español

          IT rocks his teammate's kicks

          Isaiah Thomas in the LeBrons.

          Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

          Back together again!!!

          Malinda Adams, ESPN Producer

          The new Celtics arrive

          After a stint in China last season, Guerschon Yabusele ready for his rookie season with the Celtics.

          Chris Forsberg, ESPN Staff Writer

          Celtics Media Day. Still seems strange that this guy is here.

          Jeff Goodman, ESPN Insider

          The new Celtics Big Three ... Jayson Tatum should be added to this trio soon.

          Jeff Goodman, ESPN Insider

          Fultz gets his Chick-fil-A

          When the 76ers traded for the No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz had one question: "Do they have Chick-fil-A there?"

          Philadelphia made sure the answer was clear on media day.

          Tony Allen learns about King Cake Baby

          "Mummy" Dirk goes for a ride

          Dirk Nowitzki: "Twenty seasons is special. I don't care if it's with one franchise or anywhere. Twenty years is a long, long time. I definitely wanted to get to this goal. ... I'm happy and glad that it was in one place. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

          Tim MacMahon, ESPN Staff Writer

          Rick Carlisle on Nerlens Noel: "I'm not sure that he's going to start. ... There's a very good chance that he could come off the bench." Carlisle says the Mavs are best with Dirk Nowitzki starting at center.

          Tim MacMahon, ESPN Staff Writer

