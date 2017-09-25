Media day live: LeBron was ready to give Kyrie the keys

Cavaliers F LeBron James weighs in on the drama that surrounded former teammate Kyrie Irving's trade to the Celtics. (2:00)

It's media day for 28 of the NBA's 30 teams, and we have you covered with all the latest developments from across the league.

This page will be updated throughout the day.

LeBron talks Kyrie, Wade

LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: "I was ready to give him the keys...I tried to help him be as good as he could be...I don't have any advice for him now, you're either with us or against us...it was a gratifying three years together." He said he hasn't communicated with Irving since trade. Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior Writer

LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: "I had a ton of emotions ... I wondered if I could have done something (different)" Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

LeBron said he won't give energy during the season to discussing free agency. "It's my obligation to go about (the season), I'll approach it when the offseason comes." Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior Writer

LeBron on his dialogue with Kyrie after hearing from 3rd and 4th parties that Kyrie had requested a trade. "I'm one to always reach out to someone and see their vantage point... I'm not a source guy, so I just went to the guy." Ramona Shelburne, ESPN Senior Writer

LeBron James on Dwyane Wade: "It would be great to have him here ... I hope that we can bring him here, I would love to have him." Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

Houston's front office speak

Mike D'Antoni discussing the controversial comments made by Donald Trump on players protesting the national anthem. Stefano Fusaro, ESPN 1:06 Mike D'Antoni discussing the controversial comments made by Donald Trump on players

Rockets GM Daryl Morey discussing their failed attempts at a trade for Carmelo Anthony. Stefano Fusaro, ESPN 0:31 Rockets GM Daryl Morey discussing their failed attempts at a trade for

Beverley and Gallo make their debuts

New Clipper Danilo Gallinari making his way to the media day car wash. Andrew Han, ESPN Writer

Patrick Beverley putting on his new team's jersey for Clippers media day. Andrew Han, ESPN Writer

IT rocks his teammate's kicks

Isaiah Thomas in the LeBrons. Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

Ty Lue at Cavs Media day! Noel Dannemiller, ESPN

Jeff Green showing off his new threads with the Cavs (and some cool grey AJ XIs) Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

The newest Spur

Rudy Gay is in the house for media day. Michael C. Wright, ESPN Staff Writer

Young Nuggets break out in song

Porzingis eyes All-Star team

New Knicks Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott: Ian Begley, ESPN Staff Writer

Kristaps Porzingis, asked if he'll be an All Star this season: "I believe so." Ian Begley, ESPN Staff Writer

Enes Kanter says the social issues/turmoil that are plaguing America are "breaking my heart." He adds: "I'm praying for you guys." Ian Begley, ESPN Staff Writer

Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina taking questions from the media: Ian Begley, ESPN Staff Writer

The new Celtics arrive

Celtics Media Day. Still seems strange that this guy is here. Jeff Goodman, ESPN Insider

The new Celtics Big Three ... Jayson Tatum should be added to this trio soon. Jeff Goodman, ESPN Insider

Tony Allen learns about King Cake Baby

New Pelican Tony Allen getting cultured in Mardi Gras traditions ���� @aa000G9 #PelicansMediaDay pic.twitter.com/3fPsOywogo - New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 25, 2017

Dirk's got jokes