Media day live: LeBron was ready to give Kyrie the keys

It's media day for 28 of the NBA's 30 teams, and we have you covered with all the latest developments from across the league.
LeBron talks Kyrie, Wade
LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: "I was ready to give him the keys...I tried to help him be as good as he could be...I don't have any advice for him now, you're either with us or against us...it was a gratifying three years together." He said he hasn't communicated with Irving since trade.
LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: "I had a ton of emotions ... I wondered if I could have done something (different)"
LeBron said he won't give energy during the season to discussing free agency. "It's my obligation to go about (the season), I'll approach it when the offseason comes."
LeBron on his dialogue with Kyrie after hearing from 3rd and 4th parties that Kyrie had requested a trade. "I'm one to always reach out to someone and see their vantage point... I'm not a source guy, so I just went to the guy."
LeBron James on Dwyane Wade: "It would be great to have him here ... I hope that we can bring him here, I would love to have him."
Houston's front office speak
Mike D'Antoni discussing the controversial comments made by Donald Trump on players protesting the national anthem.
Rockets GM Daryl Morey discussing their failed attempts at a trade for Carmelo Anthony.
Beverley and Gallo make their debuts
New Clipper Danilo Gallinari making his way to the media day car wash.
Patrick Beverley putting on his new team's jersey for Clippers media day.
IT rocks his teammate's kicks
Isaiah Thomas in the LeBrons.
Ty Lue at Cavs Media day!
Jeff Green showing off his new threads with the Cavs (and some cool grey AJ XIs)
The newest Spur
Rudy Gay is in the house for media day.
Young Nuggets break out in song
Porzingis eyes All-Star team
New Knicks Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott:
Kristaps Porzingis, asked if he'll be an All Star this season: "I believe so."
Enes Kanter says the social issues/turmoil that are plaguing America are "breaking my heart." He adds: "I'm praying for you guys."
Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina taking questions from the media:
The new Celtics arrive
Celtics Media Day. Still seems strange that this guy is here.
The new Celtics Big Three ... Jayson Tatum should be added to this trio soon.
Tony Allen learns about King Cake Baby
Dirk's got jokes
