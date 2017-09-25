        <
        >

          Media day live: LeBron was ready to give Kyrie the keys

          play
          LeBron says he is happy for Kyrie (2:00)

          Cavaliers F LeBron James weighs in on the drama that surrounded former teammate Kyrie Irving's trade to the Celtics. (2:00)

          11:53 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          It's media day for 28 of the NBA's 30 teams, and we have you covered with all the latest developments from across the league.

          This page will be updated throughout the day.

          LeBron talks Kyrie, Wade

          LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: "I was ready to give him the keys...I tried to help him be as good as he could be...I don't have any advice for him now, you're either with us or against us...it was a gratifying three years together." He said he hasn't communicated with Irving since trade.

          Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior Writer

          LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: "I had a ton of emotions ... I wondered if I could have done something (different)"

          Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

          LeBron said he won't give energy during the season to discussing free agency. "It's my obligation to go about (the season), I'll approach it when the offseason comes."

          Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior Writer

          LeBron on his dialogue with Kyrie after hearing from 3rd and 4th parties that Kyrie had requested a trade. "I'm one to always reach out to someone and see their vantage point... I'm not a source guy, so I just went to the guy."

          Ramona Shelburne, ESPN Senior Writer

          LeBron James on Dwyane Wade: "It would be great to have him here ... I hope that we can bring him here, I would love to have him."

          Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

          Houston's front office speak

          Mike D'Antoni discussing the controversial comments made by Donald Trump on players protesting the national anthem.

          Stefano Fusaro, ESPN
          1:06

          Mike D'Antoni discussing the controversial comments made by Donald Trump on players

          Rockets GM Daryl Morey discussing their failed attempts at a trade for Carmelo Anthony.

          Stefano Fusaro, ESPN
          0:31

          Rockets GM Daryl Morey discussing their failed attempts at a trade for

          Beverley and Gallo make their debuts

          New Clipper Danilo Gallinari making his way to the media day car wash.

          Andrew Han, ESPN Writer

          Patrick Beverley putting on his new team's jersey for Clippers media day.

          Andrew Han, ESPN Writer

          IT rocks his teammate's kicks

          Isaiah Thomas in the LeBrons.

          Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

          Ty Lue at Cavs Media day!

          Noel Dannemiller, ESPN

          Jeff Green showing off his new threads with the Cavs (and some cool grey AJ XIs)

          Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff Writer

          The newest Spur

          Rudy Gay is in the house for media day.

          Michael C. Wright, ESPN Staff Writer

          Young Nuggets break out in song

          Porzingis eyes All-Star team

          New Knicks Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott:

          Ian Begley, ESPN Staff Writer

          Kristaps Porzingis, asked if he'll be an All Star this season: "I believe so."

          Ian Begley, ESPN Staff Writer

          Enes Kanter says the social issues/turmoil that are plaguing America are "breaking my heart." He adds: "I'm praying for you guys."

          Ian Begley, ESPN Staff Writer

          Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina taking questions from the media:

          Ian Begley, ESPN Staff Writer

          The new Celtics arrive

          Celtics Media Day. Still seems strange that this guy is here.

          Jeff Goodman, ESPN Insider

          The new Celtics Big Three ... Jayson Tatum should be added to this trio soon.

          Jeff Goodman, ESPN Insider

          Tony Allen learns about King Cake Baby

          Dirk's got jokes

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.