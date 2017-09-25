Steph Curry says LeBron James' critical tweet about President Donald Trump was "courageous," especially from someone who has a lot to lose. (1:18)

It's media day for many teams around the league. Here's what NBA players, coaches and executives are saying in response to President Donald Trump's comments over the weekend about the Warriors, NFL protests and the intersection of politics and sports.

This file will be updated throughout the day.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards, guard: "I feel like, honestly, that's not a leader. For you to come out and, for one, disrespect a whole sport that the whole world basically loves and call people SOBs -- that's out of pocket to me. You have guys who won a championship and they have the freedom of deciding whether or not they want to go, and when one man decides not to go, how in the world can you just take (away) an invite. That doesn't make any sense to me. To me, you're a clown. That's unacceptable. That's not what a leader does. Your job is supposed to bring everybody together. ...

"There's a lot of issues going on around the world. Puerto Rico doesn't have water or power -- they're still a part of the U.S. -- but you're worried about guys kneeling during the national anthem. Well, if you would actually look at the reason that they're kneeling versus your own personal pleasure then you'd fully understand, but until you do that you're not going to understand.

"I disagree with what he's doing. I disagree with his thoughts. Hopefully as a nation we can come together better and understand what's really at stake here and the disasters that are really going on in everyday life."

Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks, owner (to CNBC): "If [Mavericks players] would want to have, as a team, their feelings aired on our JumboTron before a game rather than trying to make a point through a secondary action, whether it's taking knees, joining arms, whatever it may be, let's just say what's on our mind and just be clear to fans what we think and if we can take it from there and start a discussion in our community, then that's a good thing."

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat, head coach: "I commend the Golden State Warriors for the decision they made. I commend NFL players and organizations for taking a stand right now for equality, for inclusion, for taking a stand against racism, bigotry, prejudice.

"It is disheartening to see right now the divisiveness. We support our players and the other teams for their right to express themselves in a nonviolent way for a cause that needs to be addressed."