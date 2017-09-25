Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren has agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN.

Warren's agent, Ty Sullivan of CAA Sports, and Suns general manager Ryan McDonough completed talks on the deal Monday afternoon, sources said.

Warren, 24, is part of the 2014 NBA draft class eligible for its rookie extension.

For Warren, the agreement represents long-term financial security based on several factors, including his run of injuries as a pro and what appears to be shaping up to be a treacherous market devoid of salary-cap space for restricted free agents next summer.

Warren has missed portions of his three NBA seasons with injuries, including season-ending foot surgery in 2015-16.