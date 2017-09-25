Dallas Mavericks players will get the chance to weigh in on the divisive comments made by President Donald Trump and their feelings on the United States.

The effort is being encouraged by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who said it would offer a clear message to fans on where the players stand.

"If they would want to have, as a team, their feelings aired on our JumboTron before a game rather than trying to make a point through a secondary action, whether it's taking knees, joining arms, whatever it may be, let's just say what's on our mind and just be clear to fans what we think," Cuban told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Monday, "and if we can take it from there and start a discussion in our community, then that's a good thing."

The Mavericks are one of several teams holding their media day on Monday. Questions about Trump's comments about standing for the national anthem are likely to be pervasive.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says having players speak openly about their views on the United States would offer transparency to fans. EPA/CJ Gunther

Cuban has been an outspoken critic of Trump since the president started his campaign, including tweets that have questioned Trump's policies and character.

He also has teased possible presidential and vice presidential runs, though he has made no formal effort to pursue office.

In his comments to CNBC, Cuban said Trump needs to be able to take the blowback to his rhetoric.

"If he's going to dish it out, he's got to be able to take it," Cuban said. "I don't expect him to apologize, but if this is the new presidency, where our president wants to mix it up, and obviously he does, whether it's North Korea -- God help us -- or sports or me or public figures or anybody, then this is the new reality we live in, and that makes him fair game."