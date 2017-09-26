Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball made a splash this spring when he debuted his signature Big Baller Brand sneaker at an unprecedented $495 price point. He continued to cause a stir at the Las Vegas Summer League when, after playing the first two games in his BBB sneakers, he switched footwear on a game-to-game basis, wearing signature models from Adidas, Jordan, Nike and Under Armour.

Ball said at Lakers media day that he is committed to wearing his ZO2 Prime Remix on opening night, but he'll "go from there" when determining what to wear beyond that game. We'll be keeping track of all of Ball's sneaker changes all season long, including what kicks he's wearing and how he's playing in them.

Sept. 30 vs. Timberwolves

Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime Remix Ohm Youngmisuk

Brand: Big Baller Brand

Shoe: ZO2 Prime Remix

Ball wore BBB sneakers for his first two games at summer league, but in this contest versus the Timberwolves -- the Lakers' preseason opener -- he wore the remixed version for the first time in a game. According to BBB, the remixed version is 4 ounces lighter. Ball has committed to wearing this pair in the Lakers' regular-season opener on Oct. 19, but not beyond that.