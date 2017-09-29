In the wake of the FBI corruption probe that has shaken the college basketball world this week, multiple clients have severed ties with Andy Miller, one of the NBA's most prominent agents, and another has filed a $13.5 million arbitration claim, alleging he was defrauded, league sources told ESPN.

Los Angeles Clippers center Willie Reed filed the claim in part because of Christian Dawkins, one of the 10 people arrested on federal corruption charges on Tuesday. Dawkins was reportedly terminated by Miller and his company, ASM, in early May following an NBA Players Association probe into the unauthorized use of a player's personal credit card.

However, Dawkins remained the primary ASM representative for Reed and also other players -- including Indiana Pacers rookie Edmond Sumner. Justin Patton of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sumner both fired Miller since the FBI investigation became public, sources told ESPN.

Dawkins was arrested for his role in the FBI probe, in which he was connected to two separate fraud and bribery schemes and was indicted on four counts of wire fraud.

Dawkins, sources say, advised Reed to turn down a preliminary three-year, $15 million deal by the Miami Heat early in the free-agency juncture with the promise of a larger market opening up for his services. That never occurred. Reed terminated his contract with Miller on the evening of July 11, sources say. Sources say Dawkins represented Reed and others well after he was believed to have been fired from the company over two months ago for the Uber scheme. His business associates confirmed this account. It is unknown when Reed learned that Dawkins was not certified. Reed had declined a $1.6 million 2017-18 player option to hit unrestricted free-agency last summer. He ended up signing with the Clippers for one-year, $1.5 million in early August.

Miller represents more than 40 current NBA players -- including New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Myles Turner.

Ten 10 men -- including Dawkins, a top Adidas executive and four college assistant coaches -- were charged on Tuesday with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents and even tailors. Federal prosecutors said at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company.

The allegations in the federal documents against the unnamed school in Kentucky -- later identified as Louisville -- include payments of $100,000 from Adidas to the family of an unnamed player, identified as "Player-10," to ensure he signs with the school. ESPN has identified the player as Brian Bowen, a five-star guard/forward who signed with Louisville on June 5.

The court records show that Dawkins told a cooperating federal witness, Marty Blazer, that he helped funnel $100,000 to the Bowen's family "at the request of a coach," identified as "Coach-2." CBS first identified Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino as "Coach-2" on Thursday.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach contributed to this report.