Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder was charged with misdemeanor battery in an Atlanta suburb early Friday morning, court records show.

"We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schroder earlier this morning," the Hawks said in a statement. "We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time."

According to a police report, officers responded at 2 a.m. ET to a fight call at 6am, a hookah bar in Brookhaven, Ga., where Schroder lives.

The report says a security camera caught Schroder and several individuals in a heated exchange with the victim. The report says Schroder initiated physical contact by shoving the victim. The video also showed Schroder and the individuals striking the victim with their hands and feet, according to the report. Security intervened and pushed Schroder and the other individuals away from the victim, the report says.

The victim sustained scratches to his right knee and complained of right ankle pain, according to the report.

In an email to ESPN, Brookhaven police said they will not be releasing the video of the incident at this time because of pending prosecution.

Schroder played in 79 games for the Hawks last season, averaging 17.9 points and 6.3 assists in his first season as a starter.

NBA players are subject to fines and suspensions under the personal conduct policy in their contracts.