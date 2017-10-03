NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris were acquitted Tuesday on aggravated assault charges stemming from the 2015 beating of a former acquaintance in Phoenix.

The Morris twins were found not guilty on all counts in their trial arising from accusations that they helped three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015, outside a high school basketball game in Phoenix.

Twins Markieff and Marcus Morris were found not guilty of aggravated assault stemming from a 2015 incident in Phoenix. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Defense attorney James Belanger told jurors the case was tainted by Hood's mentor, who tried to solicit two witnesses to implicate the Morris brothers for a cash payment in return.

"That is outrageous," Belanger said. "And you should be outraged by that, and it affects every aspect of this case."

Marcus was traded to the Boston Celtics in July. Markieff plays for the Washington Wizards.

Both are projected to be starters for their respective teams this season, however Markieff may not be back until November after undergoing hernia surgery.