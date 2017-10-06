Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady has agreed to rejoin the Orlando Magic and will serve as a special assistant to CEO Alex Martins, the team announced Friday.

McGrady played for the Magic from 2000 to 2004, making the All-Star Game all four seasons, being named Most Improved Player in the 2000-01 season and winning two scoring titles.

"I am thrilled to be back where I truly made a name for myself -- with the Orlando Magic," McGrady said in a statement. "The DeVos family and the entire organization have always done everything in a first-class manner and I am excited to be able to help them with whatever they may need."

According to the team, McGrady will work with players and coaches, advise the front office and help in promotional activities for the G League's Lakeland Magic.

"Having Tracy McGrady, a perennial All-Star and a Hall-of-Famer, on our staff is tremendous for our entire organization," Martins said in a statement. "Whether it will be on the court with the team or in the Central Florida community, Tracy's knowledge, experience and stature will be an incredible asset for our players and our organization. We are extremely excited to bring him back home."

McGrady played 15 seasons in the NBA. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.